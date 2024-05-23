Tiroler Adler Runde took a close look at the labor market

All-day childcare as a key wish

But what other solutions are there to get more employees into companies? The AMS boss had several in his luggage. "But if I could only wish for one of them, it would be all-day childcare." Another potential lies in working longer hours. And, of course, in workers from abroad. "But we need to do much more to promote the location. Austria is not very well known in the world. In recent years, only around 3,000 people have come to Austria each year via the Red-White-Red Card," Kopf calculated. Another approach that many companies would not think of: "Fishing" in their own workforce. "By promoting qualifications, less well-trained employees can be trained as skilled workers within the company," assured the AMS board member.