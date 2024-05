“Animal rights activist” takes back adopted cats

A Viennese family is completely stunned and deeply distraught: four years ago, they discovered a cat at the Styrian animal welfare association "Luna" in Seiersberg (not to be confused with the association of the same name in Liezen!) and immediately took it to their hearts. She adopted the animal, the velvet paw has long been the beloved animal center of the family and has a cat buddy. Now the people in the club have been completely flabbergasted: "The owner of the club has demanded the cat back! Just like that. Without giving any reasons or stating that there had been an incident!" When the Viennese were understandably unwilling to accept this, a highly unpleasant chat ensued with the lady.