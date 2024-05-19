Social school ticket provides relief again

Redeemable until October 12, 2024

The province of Tyrol will send a letter to eligible families in the course of June. With a voucher code contained therein, a public transport ticket valid throughout Tyrol for a whole year can be purchased for the 2024/25 school year for a deductible of 19.60 euros - redeemable until October 12, 2024. This voucher is only valid for the Schulticket Tirol and cannot be transferred to another person. The remaining amount of 80.20 euros is covered by the state of Tyrol.