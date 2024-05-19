Offer in Tyrol
Social school ticket provides relief again
Year-round, state-wide mobility for 19.60 euros for pupils from low-income families is once again possible this year thanks to the social Schulticket. Those affected will be notified by the state.
At the request of LR Eva Pawlata (SPÖ) and LR René Zumtobel (SPÖ), the Tirol 2023 social school ticket was initiated for the first time in order to cushion inflation and support low-income families. With success, as the figures show: More than 1400 pupils took advantage of it.
1450,000 euros will be made available
The two provincial councillors are therefore continuing to support this ticket. This year, up to 145,000 euros will be made available. Specifically, all families in Tyrol who receive minimum income in May 2024 and have children of school age are entitled to financial assistance.
Redeemable until October 12, 2024
The province of Tyrol will send a letter to eligible families in the course of June. With a voucher code contained therein, a public transport ticket valid throughout Tyrol for a whole year can be purchased for the 2024/25 school year for a deductible of 19.60 euros - redeemable until October 12, 2024. This voucher is only valid for the Schulticket Tirol and cannot be transferred to another person. The remaining amount of 80.20 euros is covered by the state of Tyrol.
"This gives everyone the same opportunities"
"In this way, we want to ensure that all pupils have the same opportunities when it comes to public transport and that participation in school trips or leisure activities does not depend on their parents' financial means," say Pawlata and Zumtobel.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
