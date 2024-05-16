Extreme waiting times in Vienna’s statutory health insurance surgeries

Head of the Medical Association: "Alarming result"

Johannes Steinhart, President of the Medical Association, described the "frightening" results of the study as a consequence of the neglect of the private practice sector. The public healthcare system is massively at risk, he warned at the press conference. While the population of the federal capital has grown by 16 percent since 2012, the number of panel doctors has fallen by 12 percent in the same period, complained Naghme Kamaleyan-Schmied, Chairwoman of the Curia of Registered Doctors at the Vienna Medical Association. She called for the long-promised "patient billion" just for Vienna.