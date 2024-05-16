Battle for the body
Prominent jostling on the ÖVP’s federal list
The ÖVP is facing massive losses in the upcoming elections. This makes the places on the federal list all the more contested. Officially, the party does not want to present these until after the EU elections. Behind the scenes, the competition for the first seven places is therefore already raging. Who has a good chance of getting a good place and who still needs to be taken care of.
What the SPÖ has already done, the ÖVP has yet to do: drawing up the federal list for the National Council elections. Officially, the ÖVP wants to and will decide on the federal list after the European elections in the federal party executive of the People's Party and then present it. Rumors circulating about possible placements will not be commented on.
However, the party is also aware that the black intrigues have long since begun. Without exception, all polls predict heavy losses for the People's Party. Half of the black government team therefore has to fight for their clothes and good list positions. The line-ups are all about prestige, alliances and regional interests.
