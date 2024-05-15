Once there were stamps, now there’s a cell phone app

Party traffic from eight to twelve o'clock, eternally long queues and an unmanageable war of paperwork: that's how it used to be with official channels. And you also had to "stick". Stamps were still used to pay fees until the turn of the millennium. But with the end of the schilling also came their end. Over 20 years later, the picture is completely different. While analog and personal options still exist, digital access is being pushed particularly strongly.