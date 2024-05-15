The ink is dry! Williams extends with drivers

Will Antonelli get a chance at Williams?

The seat of Albon's teammate Logan Sargeant is shaky. There has already been speculation that 17-year-old Kimi Antonelli could replace the American at Imola. He would have the necessary points for the so-called super license, the Formula 1 driving permit. However, Antonelli will not turn 18 until August 25, and after Verstappen's rocket start at just 17 years and 166 days in the premier class, the International Automobile Federation has raised the minimum age for drivers to 18. However, a special application for Antonelli's super license has already been submitted - reportedly by Williams.