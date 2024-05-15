Long-term contract
The ink is dry! Williams extends with drivers
Formula 1 driver Alexander Albon has extended his contract with Williams on a long-term basis. As the traditional racing team announced on Wednesday, the London-born racing driver with Thai roots has signed for several years.
An exact term was not officially announced. "This is a long-term project that I really believe in and in which I want to play a key role. That's why I've signed a multi-year contract," said Albon.
Albon has been driving for Williams since 2022, having previously failed to make a name for himself at Red Bull. In the current season, he is still without any points in the championship and is often just lagging behind. Albon also asked for continued patience. "The journey will take some time, but I am confident that we are building the right team to move forward and achieve great things in the coming years."
James Vowles, Team Principal of Williams since January 2023, added: "We are delighted to secure Alex's long-term future at Williams Racing. He has exceptional talent, technical input and commitment to the cause. This is a great vote of confidence in Williams."
Will Antonelli get a chance at Williams?
The seat of Albon's teammate Logan Sargeant is shaky. There has already been speculation that 17-year-old Kimi Antonelli could replace the American at Imola. He would have the necessary points for the so-called super license, the Formula 1 driving permit. However, Antonelli will not turn 18 until August 25, and after Verstappen's rocket start at just 17 years and 166 days in the premier class, the International Automobile Federation has raised the minimum age for drivers to 18. However, a special application for Antonelli's super license has already been submitted - reportedly by Williams.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
