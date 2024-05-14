Criticism of advertising campaign
Traffic jam agitation on the Glockner reaches state politics
There was great excitement when the Grossglockner High Alpine Road advertised itself as a traffic jam alternative to tourists a month ago. Tourists should avoid the traffic jam on the highway via the high mountain road, was the marketing idea of the road advertisers. However, local residents and conservationists were not so keen on the idea. After all, in extreme cases, masses of cars would be routed through sensitive areas. On Wednesday, the provincial parliament will now discuss the matter.
Payment card for asylum seekers will not be introduced for the time being
The Greens have tabled a motion to withdraw the advertising measure and introduce one car-free day per month. Like Carinthia, Salzburg has a good ten percent share of the road, the rest belongs to the Republic. "Car traffic is already an imposition," says Renate Holzer, district spokesperson for the Pinzgau Green Party.
Also on Wednesday, the provincial parliament will discuss a possible payment card for asylum seekers. This would mean no more cash payments to refugees receiving basic care. The card would only be used to pay for food, medical care and other basic needs.
Like other countries, Salzburg also wants to introduce the card. However, the project has been quiet since the beginning of the year. An FPÖ motion now wants to propose an Austria-wide solution. An introduction only in Salzburg makes no sense, FPÖ state councillor for social affairs Christian Pewny is convinced.
