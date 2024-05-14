Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Criticism of advertising campaign

Traffic jam agitation on the Glockner reaches state politics

Nachrichten
14.05.2024 12:00
Green motion in the provincial parliament aims to reverse the controversial advertising campaign and achieve one car-free day per month.
comment0 Kommentare

There was great excitement when the Grossglockner High Alpine Road advertised itself as a traffic jam alternative to tourists a month ago. Tourists should avoid the traffic jam on the highway via the high mountain road, was the marketing idea of the road advertisers. However, local residents and conservationists were not so keen on the idea. After all, in extreme cases, masses of cars would be routed through sensitive areas. On Wednesday, the provincial parliament will now discuss the matter.

Payment card for asylum seekers will not be introduced for the time being
The Greens have tabled a motion to withdraw the advertising measure and introduce one car-free day per month. Like Carinthia, Salzburg has a good ten percent share of the road, the rest belongs to the Republic. "Car traffic is already an imposition," says Renate Holzer, district spokesperson for the Pinzgau Green Party.

Also on Wednesday, the provincial parliament will discuss a possible payment card for asylum seekers. This would mean no more cash payments to refugees receiving basic care. The card would only be used to pay for food, medical care and other basic needs.

Like other countries, Salzburg also wants to introduce the card. However, the project has been quiet since the beginning of the year. An FPÖ motion now wants to propose an Austria-wide solution. An introduction only in Salzburg makes no sense, FPÖ state councillor for social affairs Christian Pewny is convinced.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Matthias Nagl
Matthias Nagl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf