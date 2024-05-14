Traffic jam agitation on the Glockner reaches state politics

There was great excitement when the Grossglockner High Alpine Road advertised itself as a traffic jam alternative to tourists a month ago. Tourists should avoid the traffic jam on the highway via the high mountain road, was the marketing idea of the road advertisers. However, local residents and conservationists were not so keen on the idea. After all, in extreme cases, masses of cars would be routed through sensitive areas. On Wednesday, the provincial parliament will now discuss the matter.