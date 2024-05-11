Legend on the market
Albon sure: “All teams will be chasing him now”
The collaboration with "mastermind" Adrian Newey has left its mark on many drivers. Williams driver Alex Albon once also enjoyed this. He is certain that the hunt is on for the Briton. The fact that the engineer is now leaving Red Bull is also causing a stir in the paddock. "Just walking into his office is intimidating," admits Daniel Ricciardo.
Ricciardo worked with Newey at Red Bull from 2014 to 2018. It was a privilege, explains the Australian. The Formula 1 legend's office alone always intimidated him. "When I signed with Red Bull, my dad immediately said: 'Oh, you're going to work with Adrian. That was exciting even for him," recalls the Racing Bulls driver.
The Australian admits that he was very worried every time he met with Newey: "I always thought he would ask me things that I had no idea what he was talking about. That's why, for my own good, I always tried to keep the conversations as simple as possible."
However, the Brit is a role model for the 34-year-old, especially because of his passion for motorsport: "The fact that he still has so much for the sport shows how much he loves it, in my opinion." Meanwhile, his announced departure from Red Bull is causing a stir in the paddock.
What's next for Newey?
"It will be interesting to see his next move. I'm sure every team will be chasing him now," says Williams driver Alex Albon curiously. His own team boss, James Vowles, recently tried to make a change palatable for Newey. "Whatever it turns out to be, whether he quits or stays in racing, I wish him all the best. And of course our door is always open," said Albon.
Alpine driver Pierre Gasly also once worked with Newey. "A unique genius, I would say. Extremely talented, the most successful engineer in the history of our sport," he concludes. He is certain that the Brit's expertise is still valuable for every team.
