Toxic relationship ended in court

"He was my love, my life", said the 44-year-old woman in tears during the trial. This is all the more incomprehensible when you know about the violent tendencies of the bricklayer now charged with grievous bodily harm. The woman reported constant humiliations, slaps and punches. "We always had massive arguments." The reason for this was not only his drug use, but also his infidelity. "Once he grabbed me and threw me against the box. I was off sick for three months after that because my hand had to be splinted." That was in the summer of 2021, a few months after the two became a couple. They broke up several times but always got back together in the end.