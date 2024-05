Burgtheater v. Teichtmeister: meagre yield

On Wednesday, the court ruling - which is available to the "Krone" - was handed down in the Burgtheater case against Florian Teichtmeister. As is well known, the Haus am Ring sued its former figurehead for just under 100,000 euros in damages after Teichtmeister was convicted of possession and production of child pornography abuse files. The findings of the labor and social court are likely to be more than sobering for the renowned stage company.