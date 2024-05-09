Vorteilswelt
Against Amstetten

Harder men eager for their Bundesliga debut

Nachrichten
09.05.2024 09:55

The time has finally come on Saturday! The men's team of TC Hard herald a new era with their home match in the second Bundesliga against Amstetten. The hope: to stay in the league and once again celebrate such brilliant tennis festivals as when they were successfully promoted last September.

"The idea of entering the Bundesliga was actually born when Joel Schwärzler was still playing in our league," reveals TC Hard official Benjamin Huber. "It didn't work out at the first and second attempt, but it did at the third attempt." The team led by team captain Tobias Fürschuß secured promotion to the second Bundesliga last September with a 6-3 home win over TC Kolsass. "That was a real tennis festival with over 200 spectators on the court," enthuses Huber.

Promotion match as a role model
Eight months later, the time has finally come on Saturday (11): with the guest appearance of TC Amstetten, the air of the Bundesliga will blow over the courts not far from the Bregenzer Ach for the first time. "We hope that as many spectators as in the fall will come by again," says Huber.

A good mix
The sporting goal of the squad, which is led by the German Lemstra brothers and can also rely on veterans such as Jonas Keck, Nicolai Graninger and Flo Kiefer, as well as Alexander Grabher, is to stay in the league. "Let's see where we stand and what's possible in the end," says Huber.

