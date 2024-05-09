Harder men eager for their Bundesliga debut

"The idea of entering the Bundesliga was actually born when Joel Schwärzler was still playing in our league," reveals TC Hard official Benjamin Huber. "It didn't work out at the first and second attempt, but it did at the third attempt." The team led by team captain Tobias Fürschuß secured promotion to the second Bundesliga last September with a 6-3 home win over TC Kolsass. "That was a real tennis festival with over 200 spectators on the court," enthuses Huber.