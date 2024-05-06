Butt and breasts banned!
Bezos’ fiancée Sanchez is not allowed to attend the Met Gala!
Lauren Sanchez, the fiancée of Jeff Bezos, likes to show what she's got. Whether at the Oscar party or dinner at the White House, the 54-year-old hasn't been stingy with her charms for a second this year. For the Met Gala 2024, which takes place on Monday night in New York, Anna Wintour won't let her get away with it. She has been banned from showing her bottom and breasts!
According to media reports, the infamous "Vogue" boss has already ensured that the future wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will appear stylish in the run-up to the prestigious fundraising gala for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Fashion Institute.
Wintour dreads "bad taste"
Organizer Wintour, who is reportedly very upset about Sanchez's "bad taste", has personally taken care of her Met Gala styling.
Three dresses pre-selected
To avoid any embarrassment, Wintour sent the former US news anchor a dress by Oscar de la Renta and two other designer dresses for Sanchez to choose from.
A scandal like the one at the White House dinner, where Sanchez's low-cut red dress was called the "shabbiest" ever seen there, is to be avoided.
Tension before the fashion surprise
The fashion surprise that awaits is almost more exciting than the styling of Kim Kardashian and her sisters, who have caused a lot of excitement in recent years.
The star-studded gala traditionally takes place on the first Monday in May at the Metropolitan Museum in New York's Central Park. Often referred to as the "party of the year", the Met Ball is an annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum's Costume Institute.
The proceeds of the "Costume Institute Benefit" form the annual budget of the institute, which is now named after Wintour. This year's gala is to open the exhibition "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion". The dress code is "The Garden of Time".
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.