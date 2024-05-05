Lopatka: Cooperation with the FPÖ in the EU “impossible”

In the election, Lopatka wants to make the ÖVP the party with the most seats; a second goal is for the European People's Party (EPP), of which the ÖVP is a part, to remain first in Europe, the EU top candidate announced in the APA interview. However, the FPÖ has been leading the polls for months, while the ÖVP and SPÖ are currently in a race for second place. A shift to the right is threatening throughout Europe, said Lopatka. Every election result should "of course be accepted", but a vote for the Freedom Party, which portrays the EU as a warmonger on its posters, would weaken the EU. For him, Brexit was the saddest day since Austria joined the EU, "for the FPÖ it was a day of celebration." If Brexit were to happen, it would be associated with a "massive loss of prosperity".