US Army tests giant submarine drone “Manta Ray”

At its unveiling, Norhtrop Grumman described the Manta drone as an extra-large unmanned underwater vehicle - but the engineers did not want to reveal just how big it really is. With the first tests of the Manta Ray off the coast of Southern California, the drone is now taking shape - a wingspan of 15 meters seems quite realistic based on a picture with a small speedboat next to it for size comparison. But its sheer size is not the only special feature of the Manta drone: it is also said to have an almost unlimited operating time by recharging itself underwater. How does this work? Krone+ explains the idea behind it.