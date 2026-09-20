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LIVE NOW: Red Bull Salzburg vs. Sturm Graz!
Round 7 of the Austrian Bundesliga: FC Red Bull Salzburg hosts SK Sturm Graz. We’re covering the game live (see below). The score is currently 0–0!
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The Bundesliga is heading into its three-week international break with another big matchup. Red Bull Salzburg, the only team still undefeated and currently third in the standings, hosts last season’s runner-up, Sturm Graz. Both teams are coming into this head-to-head matchup on the back of wins in their Europa League openers.
“Both teams will play with intensity!”
Salzburg hasn’t beaten Sturm in six straight matches—their last victory, a 3-1 home win, came more than a year and a half ago. “Both teams will play with intensity. I hope we can attack the right spaces at the right moment to hurt them,” said Salzburg coach Danny Röhl. The German aims to extend his unbeaten streak to 13 consecutive competitive matches following the Europa League victory over Levski Sofia (1–0). The past three matches against the Graz team have all ended in 1–1 draws.
Sturm switched to a defensive back five in Wednesday’s 0–0 draw against Stade Rennes. “We’re expecting an opponent that presses very intensely and has also been getting results lately,” warned Röhl. However, the Graz team is far from fielding its strongest lineup. Forward Seedy Jatta is out after shoulder surgery. Former Salzburg player Albert Vallci is questionable after suffering a blow to his Achilles tendon against Rennes, as is playmaker Otar Kiteishvili. According to Sturm coach Fabio Ingolitsch, the Georgian was only able to participate in parts of team training this week and was not on the roster for the Europa League opener.
Prior to that, Kiteishvili had made his comeback against LASK in the 2-1 victory—a game in which Sturm handed the defending champions their first league defeat—after a prolonged bout with calf problems. Ingolitsch explained that the team aims to “build on” their performances against Linz and Rennes. “Salzburg has gotten off to a really strong start to the season; they’re playing dominantly and creating an enormous number of scoring chances. We have to counter that with intense focus, high intensity on defense once again, and even more precise positional play.”
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