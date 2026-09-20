LIVE NOW: Red Bull Salzburg vs. Sturm Graz!

Sturm switched to a defensive back five in Wednesday’s 0–0 draw against Stade Rennes. “We’re expecting an opponent that presses very intensely and has also been getting results lately,” warned Röhl. However, the Graz team is far from fielding its strongest lineup. Forward Seedy Jatta is out after shoulder surgery. Former Salzburg player Albert Vallci is questionable after suffering a blow to his Achilles tendon against Rennes, as is playmaker Otar Kiteishvili. According to Sturm coach Fabio Ingolitsch, the Georgian was only able to participate in parts of team training this week and was not on the roster for the Europa League opener.