Loss to BVB
Trouble for Ilzer! Hoffenheim lets a 2-0 lead slip away
A bitter Saturday afternoon for Hoffenheim coach Christian Ilzer! Although his team held a 2-0 lead against Borussia Dortmund at one point, they ultimately had to swallow a bitter 2-3 defeat. Meanwhile, newly promoted Elversberg continues to cause a stir. They secured a 4-3 victory against Mönchengladbach in stoppage time. ÖFB player Marco Grüll also shone for Werder Bremen, scoring in their 3-1 win over RB Leipzig.
SV Elversberg continues to enchant Germany’s Bundesliga. Thanks to a last-minute goal, the “village club” celebrated a 4-3 away victory at Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday and sits at the top of the table with six points after two rounds. Also undefeated are Freiburg, following a 1-0 win in Paderborn, and Borussia Dortmund, which turned a 0-2 deficit into a 3-2 victory at Hoffenheim. Leipzig, meanwhile, suffered a 1-3 thrashing at Werder Bremen—partly because Marco Grüll scored.
Grüll sealed the final score in the 80th minute with a low shot from 14 meters, after having already provided the assist for returnee Niclas Füllkrug on the 2-0 goal (68th minute). Eren Dinkci had given Bremen—who had been routed 1–4 in their season opener at Freiburg—a 1–0 lead in the 4th minute, courtesy of captain Marco Friedl. Leipzig’s goal by Ridle Baku was merely a consolation (96th minute). Leipzig’s Champions League dress rehearsal for next week’s match against Como thus went down the drain; Nicolas Seiwald played the entire game for the Bulls. Goalkeeper Alexander Schlager was once again on the bench for Werder.
Christian Ilzer’s Hoffenheim also had a bitter afternoon, remaining pointless after two rounds. BVB, featuring substitutes Marcel Sabitzer and Carney Chukwuemeka, turned the game around in the final half-hour. Serhou Guirassy scored the 1-2 (61') and set up the 2-2 (66') beautifully for Fabio Silva, who had come on as a substitute shortly before. Albian Hajdari (87') unfortunately contributed the third goal with an own goal. Hoffenheim, playing without the injured Alexander Prass, had taken a 1-0 lead shortly before halftime thanks to Leon Avdullahu (45') and seemed to have the game under control after Tim Lemperle made it 2-0 (54').
Gladbach Outplayed by Elversberg
Gladbach hasn’t struggled like Hoffenheim has; they had already taken a 3-1 lead against newcomer Elversberg thanks to a brace from Hugo Bolin (11th, 44th) and a goal from Joe Scally (56th). But then substitute Kevin Stöger had to watch as his team found itself under pressure again after goals by Maurice Krattenmacher (66th) and Felix Keidel (80th), and was ultimately defeated in stoppage time by Krattenmacher (92nd). Elversberg goalkeeper Nicolas Kristof and his teammates thus pulled off another upset just one week after their 3–2 victory over Leverkusen.
Following the disappointment against Elversberg, Bayer crushed Union Berlin (Christoph Trimmel came on in the 74th minute; Leopold Querfeld was on the bench) 4–0 thanks to goals by Ezequiel Fernandez (1st), Facundo Medina (28th), Patrik Schick (48th), and Ibrahim Maza (66th). Freiburg, featuring center back Philipp Lienhart, spoiled SC Paderborn’s first Bundesliga home game in more than six years. A goal by Maximilian Eggestein (26th minute) was enough for the 1-0 victory, their fifth in their fifth competitive match of the season.
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