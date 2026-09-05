Trouble for Ilzer! Hoffenheim lets a 2-0 lead slip away

Grüll sealed the final score in the 80th minute with a low shot from 14 meters, after having already provided the assist for returnee Niclas Füllkrug on the 2-0 goal (68th minute). Eren Dinkci had given Bremen—who had been routed 1–4 in their season opener at Freiburg—a 1–0 lead in the 4th minute, courtesy of captain Marco Friedl. Leipzig’s goal by Ridle Baku was merely a consolation (96th minute). Leipzig’s Champions League dress rehearsal for next week’s match against Como thus went down the drain; Nicolas Seiwald played the entire game for the Bulls. Goalkeeper Alexander Schlager was once again on the bench for Werder.