Attack on official vehicle
New video fuels debate about ICE fatal shootings
The fatal shooting of US nurse Alex Pretti (37) on the fringes of a protest against the immigration police ICE in the US city of Minneapolis has sparked outrage across the country. While the authorities initially spoke of self-defense, a preliminary investigation report by the border protection agency CBP contradicts this. Footage of another altercation that has now emerged is reigniting the debate about the fatal shooting.
A verified video released on Wednesday, recorded eleven days before Pretti's death, shows the 37-year-old in another altercation with federal police officers. The nurse yells at them and insults them. "Spray me with pepper spray! Attack me, you asshole. F**k you," Pretti can be heard saying, among other things.
Weapon present, but not used
The 37-year-old then attacks an ICE patrol car, kicking the right rear light and damaging it. Suddenly, a heavily armed ICE agent jumps out, and a scuffle ensues, with other police officers joining in within seconds and wrestling Pretti to the ground. A handgun can be seen glinting repeatedly from the man's waistband.
According to US media, it is the same weapon that Pretti had with him on January 24. Local media report a rumor that the 37-year-old had been "on ICE's radar" after the first altercation. It is possible that the shooters – the two officers have since been suspended from duty – knew the identity of their victim.
In neither case, however, is there any evidence that Pretti intended to reach for the weapon. "Nothing that happened a week earlier can ever justify ICE killing Alex on January 24," Steve Schleicher, the Pretti family's lawyer, told CNN.
Trump's son snipes: "Just a peaceful observer"
But for right-wing politicians and opinion makers, the new video is grist to their mill. They want to portray Pretti as a violent troublemaker. Donald Trump Jr., Trump's eldest son, posted "Just a peaceful observer" on the short message platform, accompanied by a skeptical-looking emoji.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
