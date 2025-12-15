These artists want to represent us at the ESC this year

Philip Piller, 30 years old, Vienna / "Life is art" (Pop, German)

"My musical career is connected to the discrepancy that often arises in one's own reflection. It's about carrying both within you - the suffering and the beauty. And how important that is in order to grow from it. 'Life is art' sounds so universally true and is a good motto for me. I think the ESC is so nice because you have a certain amount of fool's freedom and courage often pays off. And it's also one of the biggest stages in the world."