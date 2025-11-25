From a TikTok click to an explosive attack

AI flood on TikTok

There is a method to the system: the videos are published on specially created channels on TikTok in particular, which have only recently been registered. Bots are used to boost the number of clicks until the algorithm kicks in and promotes the clip to the recommendations, where more and more users see it. "Emotional terms such as war or executions in the title ensure more clicks. For people who have never worked with artificial intelligence before, it is difficult to identify such videos; to distinguish between true and false," explains Ukrainian Dmytro Kornienko, an expert in disinformation strategies and founder of the analysis platform Resurgam.