Cold with risk of black ice: winter is here to stay!

Watch out: black ice and rain on Monday!

Good news for winter fans: frost and cold are here to stay! However, drivers need to be particularly careful, as the first snow naturally brings with it the annual road chaos. On Monday morning, there is also the threat of black ice and freezing rain, especially for commuters. New precipitation will start in the southwest in the afternoon, with the snow line between 800 and 1400 meters. There will only be strong gusts of wind on the northern side of the Alps. In the morning it's time to wrap up warm! Wrap up warm! Temperatures of up to minus eleven degrees are expected, with highs of up to plus two degrees. It will warm up again in the afternoon, with the thermometer climbing up to eight degrees.