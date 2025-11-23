Vorteilswelt
Fresh snow in sight

Cold with risk of black ice: winter is here to stay!

Nachrichten
23.11.2025 13:45
On Sunday, numerous families romped around in Vienna's Stadtpark. For the coming week, ...
On Sunday, numerous families romped around in Vienna's Stadtpark. For the coming week, meteorologists are expecting frosty temperatures, cold air and a fair amount of fresh snow.

After the first snowfall, the sun will slowly fight its way through on Sunday - but winter is here to stay for the time being. Caution: At the beginning of the week, mild air will bring rain and the risk of black ice! Almost all of Austria will be gray in gray and only a little sunshine is to be expected from this point on. A good portion of fresh snow is also on the way.

The first snowflakes in the Austrian capital conjured up a pre-Christmas atmosphere on Sunday - and to the surprise of many, they even stayed overnight. According to weather experts, record amounts did not fall, but there was hardly any sign of the usual November gray. Drivers have already had to scrape several centimetres of ice and snow off their windows.

Watch out: black ice and rain on Monday!
Good news for winter fans: frost and cold are here to stay! However, drivers need to be particularly careful, as the first snow naturally brings with it the annual road chaos. On Monday morning, there is also the threat of black ice and freezing rain, especially for commuters. New precipitation will start in the southwest in the afternoon, with the snow line between 800 and 1400 meters. There will only be strong gusts of wind on the northern side of the Alps. In the morning it's time to wrap up warm! Wrap up warm! Temperatures of up to minus eleven degrees are expected, with highs of up to plus two degrees. It will warm up again in the afternoon, with the thermometer climbing up to eight degrees.

Tuesday will also be gray and gloomy, with completely overcast skies. Rain is to be expected at times, especially in the south. In the afternoon, it will be dry mainly in the north-east. The snow line will remain similar to Monday, but will drop a little further to between 400 and 1500 meters. During the day it will remain mainly cold, with temperatures between minus four and plus six degrees.

On Sunday, numerous families romped around in Vienna's Stadtpark. For the coming week, ...
On Sunday, numerous families romped around in Vienna's Stadtpark. For the coming week, meteorologists are expecting frosty temperatures, cold air and a fair amount of fresh snow.
There was already a lot going on at the Vienna Ice Skating Club on Sunday.
There was already a lot going on at the Vienna Ice Skating Club on Sunday.
On Sunday morning, Vienna presented itself in a white winter coat - the coming week will start ...
On Sunday morning, Vienna presented itself in a white winter coat - the coming week will start under gray skies.
"Krone" reader reporter Georg sends white greetings from Villach in Carinthia.
"Krone" reader reporter Georg sends white greetings from Villach in Carinthia.
Laakirchen in Upper Austria
Laakirchen in Upper Austria
Bezau in Vorarlberg
Bezau in Vorarlberg

Fresh snow down to low altitudes
On Wednesday, cold air will finally bring a good portion of fresh snow. Especially on the northern side of the Alps, in the north and northeast, Mother Hulda is shaking out her beds. At low altitudes of around 300 meters, we can expect the unpopular mix of sleet and mud. The rain only slowly subsides in the evening. The best weather and therefore the least snow will be in the south of Austria. However, experts are still holding back on a reliable weather forecast for this region. It will still be frosty and cold on this day: temperatures of minus seven to plus five degrees are expected here.

Wetterdaten:

On Thursday, there will still be dense patches of fog on the northern side of the Alps, in the north and north-east, with scattered snowflakes swirling through the air in the mountains. However, it will slowly clear up from the west, with scattered sunny spells in many regions. It will remain mostly sunny, especially in the south and southeast. Temperatures will be between minus ten and zero degrees in the early morning and between zero and plus five degrees in the afternoon.

Sunshine for the weekend
On Friday, the sun will fully prevail, while much milder air will flow in from the west. Persistent patches of fog will persist in the valleys in the north and in basin locations in the south. Early temperatures range from a freezing minus 13 to minus one degree, with daytime highs between minus two and plus six degrees.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

