With hearty announcements
How New York celebrated the anti-Trump mayor
Zohran Mamdani's success in the mayoral election in New York is giving the progressive wing of the US Democrats a boost nationwide - and challenging President Donald Trump. A first taste of this was served up at the 34-year-old's election party.
The "democratic socialist" and Muslim Mamdani, who comes from Uganda and is the son of Indian immigrants, won the election impressively against the Trump-backed candidate Andrew Cuomo, who is a Democrat but ran as an independent. And in Trump's hometown, of all places.
Video: Mamdani's first speech in front of his cheering supporters
Mamdani to Trump in front of fans: "Turn up the volume!"
On the evening of his election victory, the 34-year-old, who has only been a US citizen for seven years, took to the stage in the borough of Brooklyn. "In this moment of political darkness, New York will be the light," he shouted to his cheering supporters. He then addressed the US President directly: "Donald Trump, because I know you're watching," he said with a smile. "Turn it up!" According to Mamdani, New York will remain a city of immigrants. "To get to one of us, you have to get past all of us."
The preliminary end result:
New York's first Muslim mayor
Mamdani, who will be the city's first Muslim mayor, also addressed the countless "Yemeni bodega owners, Senegalese cab drivers and Trinidadian kitchen workers". The 34-year-old said: "Here, we believe in standing up for those we love, whether you're an immigrant, a member of the transgender community, one of the many black women Donald Trump has fired from federal office, a single mom still waiting for food prices to go down, or anyone else with their back against the wall." New York will no longer be a city where you can campaign and win elections on Islamophobia.
New York will remain a city of immigrants, a city built by immigrants, driven by immigrants and, as of tonight, led by an immigrant.
Zohran Mamdani, der neugewählte Bürgermeister New Yorks
Supporters with tears in their eyes
His supporters cheered loudly, some had tears in their eyes, others hugged each other with emotion. Mamdani's most ardent supporters are mainly young, well-educated urbanites who feel that the central promise of the USA - advancement through achievement - no longer applies to them. They carry high student debt, are finding it increasingly difficult to find secure jobs and are paying rents that are barely affordable.
To get to one of us, you have to get past all of us!
Zohran Mamdani an Donald Trump
New mayor wants to make the rich pay
Mamdani wants to address their concerns. He has promised a rent freeze, free buses and childcare. This is to be financed by higher taxes on the rich and companies.
Mamdani has also received broad support from the progressive political camp. Left-wing Senator Bernie Sanders wrote on X that Mamdani had achieved "one of the biggest political overturns in modern American history".
Comparison with Obama
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, also from New York, called the election victory "a big step towards a better future for our city" - and at the same time a message to the President: "He knows that if he messes with us, he's messing with the whole country." The Democratic minority leader in the US Senate, Chuck Schumer, congratulated Mamdani on a "historic and well-deserved victory". And civil rights activist Al Sharpton even drew a comparison with Barack Obama: since his election victory in 2008, he said, he had not experienced such euphoria and hope among voters.
Photos by Zohran Mamdani:
"The exodus has begun!"
The well-known left-wing US influencer Hasan Piker gave a speech to reporters and well-wishers with a drink in his hand. "The exodus has begun!" Piker shouted loudly, seeming to mock predictions of a massive exodus of the rich and other opponents of the future mayor from New York. It should not go unmentioned, however, that Piker once claimed that America deserved 9/11 (the attack on the World Trade Center on September 9, 2001) and that it was unfortunate that the U.S. had won the Cold War against the Soviet Union.
Joyce Ravitz, a volunteer who at 82 has lived in the city for six decades, praised Mamdani as a new voice she had known little about a year ago. "He doesn't think in entrenched patterns," she said, "He's not entrenched."
Mockery and invective against losing candidate
The election party also turned into a rolling satire of losing candidate Cuomo, delivered gleefully by a number of personalities from his past. Cynthia Nixon, an actress and progressive activist who ran unsuccessfully against Cuomo in the 2018 Democratic primary for governor, said it was finally time for him to step down. "He's an old man," she said, "enough is enough."
"New York City is breathing in this moment"
When Cuomo appeared on screen without sound for his defeat speech, the crowd booed so loudly that it briefly drowned out Donna Summer's "She Works Hard For The Money." Those in attendance waved goodbye to Cuomo and berated him. Mamdani was only slightly more diplomatic. "I wish Andrew Cuomo nothing but the best in his personal life," he said once he had the microphone. "But tonight will be the last time I speak his name." "New York City is breathing in this moment."
Photos from the election party - Zohran Mamdani's supporters cheered and hugged each other with emotion. Some even shed tears:
At borough election parties, many who had invested their time, money and hope in him heeded that advice, from supporters gathered outside the theater watching on their cell phones to a boisterous gathering in Queens for the New York City chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America.
"Surreal"
Letitia James, the state attorney general whose office had detailed sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo, expressed excitement about the outcome just a few feet away from Lindsey Boylan, one of Cuomo's most prominent accusers. "Surreal," Boylan said, gazing up at the high ceiling.
Mamdani criticized for stance on Israel
But not everyone shares Mamdani's enthusiasm. His drastic criticism of Israel has been met with disapproval in parts of New York's diverse Jewish population. Older black and Latin American New Yorkers see the cosmopolitan millennial from a privileged background as the face of the gentrification that is causing their rents to rise.
Concerns among the party leadership
The Democratic party leadership is also having a hard time with the vocal 34-year-old. There are major doubts that his recipe for success can work beyond progressive New York. They fear his image could scare off voters elsewhere - and do not believe the young politician can manage the metropolis' 116 billion dollar budget and hundreds of thousands of civil servants.
"NYT: How Mamdani can write the next chapter for New York
However, Mamdani is earning plenty of praise from the "New York Times". The new mayor is inspiring young people who are cynical about politics. "He will be the city's first Muslim mayor, the youngest mayor in more than a century and the first mayor with an immigrant background since the 1970s," writes the paper. But the reasons why many New Yorkers are skeptical of him should also be taken seriously. "To this day, he proudly identifies with the Democratic Socialists of America, whose platform supports open borders, voting rights for non-citizens and a weakening of the US military."
Trump is fuming
While there were celebrations in the metropolis on Tuesday, the mood in Washington was probably much more subdued. Trump has only spoken out once so far. On his online service Truth Social, he succinctly explained the defeat of his Republicans by saying that "Trump was not on the ballot". Even before the election, he had threatened to provide New York with "no more than the minimum federal funding required by law" if Mamdani won. It will therefore be interesting to see how domestic politics in the USA will develop after Mamdani's election victory.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.