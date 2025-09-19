“Only” 2500 euros for Syrian family after reform

The government has announced a welfare reform. Payments in the federal states are to be standardized. What is your aim here?

It's no secret and will come as no surprise to anyone that I don't find it a satisfactory model for a family to receive 9,000 euros net in social assistance. We should take our cue from the federal states, which have significantly lower rates. That would be Lower Austria or Upper Austria, for example, where it works very well. We also want to focus more on benefits in kind. Nobody wants children in this country to be poor. Nobody wants children in this country to suffer because they don't have everything they need. That is why we will, of course, always take the best interests of the child into account - and that also works with benefits in kind.