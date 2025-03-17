School site destroyed
Father: “Children’s rights are being trampled underfoot”
120 pupils with special needs are losing their class, but they don't want to be "transplanted" and have therefore protested with their parents and the principal.
From one day to the next, 120 children in Hernals lose their school place, we reported. The alternative school location planned by the Education Directorate is not an option for the parents.
I have the feeling that the people in charge have no idea, you can't decide something like this at a desk.
Harald Fresacher (51), betroffener Vater
Bild: Urbantschitsch Mario
The journey to school is too far, the teachers are different. On Monday, the pupils and parents made their displeasure known at a protest action: "We are here today and are loud because our school is being stolen," could be heard outside the school shortly after midday. "We only found out about the relocation last week via the parents' association, an official letter from the education directorate only arrived today," reports Harald Fresacher, whose son is in second grade. He is particularly critical of the political decision-makers: "You can't decide something like this at a desk."
Mario and Jasmin G. are also shocked: "Children's rights are being trampled underfoot."
Principal speaks of "destruction of the school location"
Principal Marcella Feichtinger was also present at the protest: "Nobody spoke to me, I was taken by surprise. I also feel sorry for the team, we have grown together over the last four years and now there is uncertainty." This is not a relocation, but a destruction of the school location. Her appeal to those responsible: "The expansion of inclusion classes must be a priority. We also need suitable staff for this, not just lateral entrants."
Watch all the interviews in the video above!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
