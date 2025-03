From Seefeld to Innsbruck and Lofer

The first impressions were quickly replaced by the realization that mistrust of foreigners, hatred of Jews and fear of Nazi reprisals were also omnipresent in Austria. At the same time, the refugees showed great willingness to help and the courage to risk their own lives for others. Justman describes with extraordinary precision and detail how she made her way in Seefeld and later in Innsbruck, how she was betrayed and imprisoned.