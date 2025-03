Former Carinthian police officer is now a crime novelist

Bruno Kelz from St. Veit has been working as a gendarme or police officer for more than 43 years and has experienced a lot during this time. Now the former chairman of the Carinthian police union is about to retire - shortly before that, he is fulfilling a dream with his new book: "The desire to write a crime novel has been dormant in me for a long time. My wife and children finally encouraged me to make this idea a reality."