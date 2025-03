Linz in the semi-finals after another overtime thriller!

Linz took an early lead in front of 4900 fans thanks to an overtime goal by Andreas Kristler (3rd). In the second period, however, goals from Casey Bailey (25th) and Stephen Harper (37th) turned the game in the visitors' favor. The 99ers also set the tone for a long time in the final period. In the final phase, however, Linz pressed vehemently for the equalizer, which Shawn St-Amant managed to score in the 57th minute, just like on Friday.