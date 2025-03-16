A foray through the ancient greenery of the Waldviertel

Natural remedies for lung ailments

"If you want to read the history of the forest, you have to pay attention to the smallest details," says Gerhard Blabensteiner, forest warden and forest owner from Schönbach in the Zwettl district, as his fingertips glide gently over the damp moss cushion of a fallen giant tree. Here, in the hidden microcosm of the forest, species reign that are older than the trees on which they grow. There is, for example, the common moss (Polytrichum commune), which covers the ground in dense, emerald-green carpets and retains a hint of spring here in the far north of the vast country, even in the coldest February. Or the delicate Iceland moss (Cetraria islandica), which is actually a lichen and was once valued by healers as a natural remedy for lung ailments. The bearded lichen (Usnea) hangs high in the crowns of the old spruce and beech trees, as if the centuries themselves had become entangled there. "When you see these lichens, you know that the air is pure," murmurs Blabensteiner - a silent note against transience and a sign that there really are still untouched places.