Only a third of the capacity is used

Since 2020 - due to the extension of the sectoral driving ban on the A12 Inntal freeway - the capacities for the Rolling Road (RoMo) on the Brenner route have been significantly increased. However, the additional capacities have not been fully utilized to date, as the responsible provincial councillor René Zumtobel (SPÖ) knows. Only a third of the capacities that can be activated in the medium term are currently being used. The reasons: