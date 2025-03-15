Survival between water and water bodies

You can also help protect amphibians in your own garden:

- Allow flowering areas for a diverse insect world as a food source

- Avoid the use of pesticides and chemical fertilizers

- Hedges of native shrub species provide important retreats and migration corridors

- Provide piles of branches and dead wood as hiding places

- Eliminate hazards in the garden: cover shafts and drains with fly nets or close-meshed grids, secure basement windows and wells, install amphibian ladders on (basement) stairs, swimming pools, etc.

- Fish-free garden pond

Important note: Amphibians must never be caught!