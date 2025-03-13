Successful manhunt
Villach tobacconist robber is an “old acquaintance”
Discarded gloves and a targeted manhunt: the combination of attentive witnesses and experienced detectives proved fatal for the wanted tobacconist robber in Villach!
A large contingent of uniformed officers, heavily armed officers on exit roads, a police helicopter circling - frightening memories of the terrible terrorist attack a month ago were awakened in Villach on Wednesday. But it was "only" a manhunt for a fugitive robber.
As reported, a masked perpetrator had robbed a tobacconist's not far from the LKH at midday with a supposed weapon (presumably a toy pistol) and made off with around 1000 euros and a pack of cigarettes. And he did so on a bicycle - as countless attentive witnesses consequently reported to the detectives.
Blue light in the red light
Some passers-by had observed, among other things, how the man disposed of gloves in a garbage bin in the area of the Drau bridge. The waste garbage cans were then thoroughly (and allegedly successfully) searched. In addition, the experienced investigators had recognized a distinctive tattoo on the robber's eye from surveillance images.
The fugitive was no stranger - and was known to the police for drug offenses, among other things. And so targeted search measures by the officers finally led to success: the handcuffs clicked for the Carinthian (35) in a Laufhaus.
Interrogation not possible
However, it was not possible to question the suspect until Thursday due to the influence of drugs and alcohol. The burden of proof against the suspect, who is known to the police, weighs heavily - especially as, thanks to the seized gloves, Detective DNA will also "say hello" in the future.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
