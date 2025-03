What many celebrities underestimate about Dancing Stars

Ballroom in the ORF studio instead of the State Opera, a place at the jury table instead of the dance floor: 15 days after Maria Angelini-Santner and her brother Christoph Santner accompanied the opening of the Vienna Opera Ball as choreographers, the 38-year-old is part of the ORF show Dancing today, Friday, from 8.15 pm. "As soon as the lights go on and the signature sounds, you feel at home again," says the Upper Austrian with great anticipation.