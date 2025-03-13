After bankruptcy: fateful days for KTM companies postponed

All's well that ends well - not so! Even though the restructuring plan for KTM AG, KTM Forschungs & Entwicklungs GmbH and KTM Components GmbH was given the green light on February 25 at the regional court in Ried im Innkreis, the restructuring will only be complete once the money has flowed in. The motorcycle manufacturer has until May 23 to raise the 600 million euros required to meet the 30 percent quota. While it is customary in restructuring proceedings for companies that have slipped into insolvency to pay their quota in stages over two years, KTM intends to do this in one go.