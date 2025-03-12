What a sight!
Hadid in a transparent lace dress on the catwalk
Bella Hadid has made a rare catwalk appearance - and what a one! At the Saint Laurent show in Paris, the model walked the catwalk in a see-through lace dress.
What a sight! Bella Hadid caused quite a stir at the Saint Laurent fashion show in Paris. The reason was not only that the model beauty made one of her rare catwalk appearances for the luxury label, she also attracted everyone's attention in the provocative outfit.
Deep insights on the catwalk
The 28-year-old walked the catwalk in a royal blue lace dress that was very transparent. Under the delicate fabric, Gigi Hadid's sister wore no bra and just a pair of nude-colored panties.
Bella Hadid has rarely appeared on the catwalk for a few years now, after announcing in 2022 that she wanted to retire from the modeling business and focus on her health.
But Hadid is always happy to make an exception for Saint Laurent. Last fall, the beauty could already be admired at the French luxury brand's fashion show.
Transparency, broad shoulders, bright colors
In addition to Hadid's provocative dress, there were other eye-catching looks to be seen at the Saint Laurent fashion show. These included transparent lace inserts and leo-style transparent looks.
Saint Laurent's head designer Anthony Vaccarello also focused on broad shoulders, earth tones and striking colors such as orange, pink and green in his creations.
