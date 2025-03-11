According to the bookmakers
Not Verstappen! He is the favorite for the title
In Formula 1, a real battle for the 2025 World Championship title is looming. McLaren driver Lando Norris has the lowest odds with the bookmakers, followed by Max Verstappen (Red Bull) and Charles Leclerc (Ferrari).
However, it is simply impossible to make a serious sporting forecast ahead of the 76th Formula 1 season. "I know that I am the favorite for many people at the start of this season and that we as a team are the favorites," said Norris himself. He can only say that it will be "a very exciting season with lots of close races".
Incidentally, the 2024 constructors' world champion is the only one of the top teams to rely on a proven duo. Australian Oscar Piastri will also continue to take the wheel at McLaren.
Verstappen: "It wasn't easy even last year"
Father-to-be Verstappen could become the second driver after Michael Schumacher to win five world championship titles in a row. Just how fast the RB21, the first Red Bull vehicle without the involvement of designer Adrian Newey, really is, remains to be seen. "I think it wasn't easy last year," said the Dutchman. "We had some wins, of course, but not as many as we would have liked." Alongside Verstappen, New Zealander Liam Lawson is expected to score more consistently than Sergio Perez recently.
Leclerc suddenly has the most dazzling personality in Formula 1 next to him as a stable rival in the most dazzling team. Lewis Hamilton's seven world championship titles, 105 victories, 202 podiums and 104 pole positions are all records. Ferrari has been waiting for a world championship triumph since 2008.
Great anticipation for Hamilton
"I have the feeling that we are as well prepared as we could be in the short time I've had," emphasized the Briton. He is "just looking forward to getting started". His successor at Mercedes is the 18-year-old Italian Andrea Kimi Antonelli. George Russell's team-mate is a proud 22 years younger than Hamilton. Based on the test data, Williams - with newcomer Carlos Sainz as the leader - is likely to be the team that has made the biggest leap over the winter.
