Not Verstappen! He is the favorite for the title

Verstappen: "It wasn't easy even last year"

Father-to-be Verstappen could become the second driver after Michael Schumacher to win five world championship titles in a row. Just how fast the RB21, the first Red Bull vehicle without the involvement of designer Adrian Newey, really is, remains to be seen. "I think it wasn't easy last year," said the Dutchman. "We had some wins, of course, but not as many as we would have liked." Alongside Verstappen, New Zealander Liam Lawson is expected to score more consistently than Sergio Perez recently.