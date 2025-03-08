Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

NBA

Toronto wins without Pöltl against Utah, Jokic shines

Nachrichten
08.03.2025 09:43

Without their best rebounder Jakob Pöltl, who was given a break along with top scorer RJ Barrett, the Toronto Raptors recorded their third win in a row in the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Friday (local time).

0 Kommentare

The Canadians defeated the Utah Jazz 118:109 in front of their home crowd, with Immanuel Quickley and Scottie Barnes leading their team with 34 and 22 points respectively. Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic set a new record with a colossal triple-double.

The Serbian center from the Denver Nuggets is the first player to score more than 30 points, 20 rebounds and 20 assists in a game. Jokic scored 31 points, 21 rebounds and 22 assists in the Nuggets' 149-141 overtime win over the Phoenix Suns. These 22 assists are a personal best for the three-time NBA MVP and an absolute record for a center. It was Jokic's 29th triple-double of the season and the 159th of his career.

Oklahoma City won against Portland
The Cleveland Cavaliers were in serious trouble at the Charlotte Hornets, but prevailed 118-117 and celebrated their 13th win in a row. Donovan Mitchell scored 24 points for the NBA leaders. Miles Bridges was responsible for 46 points for the defeated hosts from North Carolina. Oklahoma City Thunder remained hot on the Cavs' heels. The 107:89 win against the Portland Trail Blazers was their sixth success in a row. In the absence of the suspended MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Aaron Wiggins was the best scorer for the Western Conference leaders with 30 points.

Toronto had the duel with the visitors from Salt Lake City under control from the start and never trailed for 48 minutes. Pöltl and Barrett were rested ahead of the first of two meetings within 48 hours with the Washington Wizards on Saturday.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf