NBA
Toronto wins without Pöltl against Utah, Jokic shines
Without their best rebounder Jakob Pöltl, who was given a break along with top scorer RJ Barrett, the Toronto Raptors recorded their third win in a row in the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Friday (local time).
The Canadians defeated the Utah Jazz 118:109 in front of their home crowd, with Immanuel Quickley and Scottie Barnes leading their team with 34 and 22 points respectively. Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic set a new record with a colossal triple-double.
The Serbian center from the Denver Nuggets is the first player to score more than 30 points, 20 rebounds and 20 assists in a game. Jokic scored 31 points, 21 rebounds and 22 assists in the Nuggets' 149-141 overtime win over the Phoenix Suns. These 22 assists are a personal best for the three-time NBA MVP and an absolute record for a center. It was Jokic's 29th triple-double of the season and the 159th of his career.
Oklahoma City won against Portland
The Cleveland Cavaliers were in serious trouble at the Charlotte Hornets, but prevailed 118-117 and celebrated their 13th win in a row. Donovan Mitchell scored 24 points for the NBA leaders. Miles Bridges was responsible for 46 points for the defeated hosts from North Carolina. Oklahoma City Thunder remained hot on the Cavs' heels. The 107:89 win against the Portland Trail Blazers was their sixth success in a row. In the absence of the suspended MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Aaron Wiggins was the best scorer for the Western Conference leaders with 30 points.
Toronto had the duel with the visitors from Salt Lake City under control from the start and never trailed for 48 minutes. Pöltl and Barrett were rested ahead of the first of two meetings within 48 hours with the Washington Wizards on Saturday.
