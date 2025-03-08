Toronto wins without Pöltl against Utah, Jokic shines

Oklahoma City won against Portland

The Cleveland Cavaliers were in serious trouble at the Charlotte Hornets, but prevailed 118-117 and celebrated their 13th win in a row. Donovan Mitchell scored 24 points for the NBA leaders. Miles Bridges was responsible for 46 points for the defeated hosts from North Carolina. Oklahoma City Thunder remained hot on the Cavs' heels. The 107:89 win against the Portland Trail Blazers was their sixth success in a row. In the absence of the suspended MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Aaron Wiggins was the best scorer for the Western Conference leaders with 30 points.