District museums take visitors back to the time of occupation

A visit to several museums is not only worthwhile because the occupation period differed significantly depending on the occupying power - American, British, French or Russian - in the individual districts, but also because the popular stamp pass is available again this year. It can be collected from the museums on Sunday. It can be filled in until June 20 during the "Wiener Lenz" weeks of the district museums with many other events and special program items - and then exchanged for small gifts.