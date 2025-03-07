Judo event in Linz
The hottest iron on his comeback as a professional
From Friday to Sunday, Linz will be transformed into the judo Mecca of Europe. Almost 430 competitors from over 50 countries have been announced for the Grand Prix. After the cancellation of Piovesana, who finished fifth at the Olympics, it's Salzburgers of all people who are celebrating their return.
He was already the biggest hope for an Olympic participation in Paris - before a work injury stopped him. We are talking about Sanjindo judoka Thomas Scharfetter from St. Johann. However, the 24-year-old former butcher has learned something new. "I've been in the army since January and can prepare myself professionally."
Since a slipped disc recently put him out of action ("with a lot of physio and rest it got better quickly; I had to get back into training quickly"), the Pongau native is now making his comeback as a professional in Linz. He is the only one of the 33 Austrian participants to have already won a medal there - bronze up to 90 kilos in 2023.
Hope for the future returns to the living room
"Share" Elena Dengg is also celebrating her comeback. The 20-year-old from Lungau recently recovered from a torn collateral ligament in her knee, which she suffered at the U23 national championships up to 70 kilos. "It could hardly be better. I can see over to the hall from my room and can be there in two minutes." Like Scharfetter, the top junior also trains at the base on the Gugl.
Heavyweight Maria Höllwart is the third member of the team. What do they have in common with their Bischofshofen club colleagues? They are all seeded! In this respect, the athlete in the over 78 kilo category says: "I want to win a medal!"
"Home advantage looks different"
National coach Yvonne Snir-Bönisch was less than pleased with the draw on Thursday. Apart from the three Salzburgers, they all drew difficult lots. Junior World Champion Dengg will face last year's Junior European Championship runner-up Darbes-Takam from France for the first time. Höllwart could face a Ukrainian she already knows. The player from Salzburg came out on top at last year's Grand Prix in Portugal, but recently suffered defeats in Madrid and Rome. Snir-Bönisch: "If Maria can equalize in front of her own crowd, I would slightly favour her." Scharfetter can probably look forward to the best draw. The trained butcher will face 19-year-old American Oleksandr Nyshyk, who is making his debut on the World Tour at the Upper Austrian Grand Prix in Linz.
Eleven Austrians will be competing on the starting day. Franziska Kaiser (JU Flachgau; up to 52 kg) and Larissa Sickinger (Judogym Salzburg; up to 57 kg) will be competing from Salzburg.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
