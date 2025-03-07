The hottest iron on his comeback as a professional

"Home advantage looks different"

National coach Yvonne Snir-Bönisch was less than pleased with the draw on Thursday. Apart from the three Salzburgers, they all drew difficult lots. Junior World Champion Dengg will face last year's Junior European Championship runner-up Darbes-Takam from France for the first time. Höllwart could face a Ukrainian she already knows. The player from Salzburg came out on top at last year's Grand Prix in Portugal, but recently suffered defeats in Madrid and Rome. Snir-Bönisch: "If Maria can equalize in front of her own crowd, I would slightly favour her." Scharfetter can probably look forward to the best draw. The trained butcher will face 19-year-old American Oleksandr Nyshyk, who is making his debut on the World Tour at the Upper Austrian Grand Prix in Linz.