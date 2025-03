150,000 euros! It was worth every penny for Rapid

"I'm sure I've already spent over 150,000 euros, probably a lot more," laughs Hartmann. "But you can't think about that. I could have bought a Porsche, but what would I do with it? Who needs a Porsche? I prefer Rapid, it gives me more." He documented every game. The first leg of the round of 16 in the Conference League in Banja Luka will be his 2528 game, and he always takes stock at the end of the year: "At the end of 2024, I traveled exactly 734,125 kilometers for Rapid." So once to the moon, back and further. The 558 kilometers to Bosnia are a piece of cake. As usual, the journey is made by car. "We only flew to Israel and Russia," recalls the cult fan. "I've been to places I would never have seen otherwise."