Graz cardiac surgery has a new head

Tumor immunologist takes over haematology

Annkristin Heine, who is taking over the Clinical Department of Haematology, was born in Hanover in 1979 and completed her studies at the Eberhard Karls University in Tübingen. She gained international experience at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York and at the Bergonié Cancer Center in Bordeaux. Since 2024, she has been Vice Dean for International Affairs and Junior Researchers at the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Bonn.