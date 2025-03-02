Bulls scores in detail
With three assists to the deserved “six”
Salzburg defeated champions Sturm 3:1 at home. Some of the Bulls' performances were very strong. The "Krone" has the scores in detail.
Alexander Schlager 4
Was powerless when conceding the goal. Otherwise always on his toes and also made two or three good saves.
Leandro Morgalla 3
Had his shot blocked slightly when Graz scored. Otherwise solid.
Samson Baidoo 4
Is getting better and better in his role as head of defense. Played a dry game with no real mistakes.
Joane Gadou 3
Like Baidoo, very strong in tackles and calm. The only downer was that he over-hit the ball when he scored.
Tim Trummer 1
Completely off the pace. You could tell the youngster was nervous, everything happened too quickly for him.
Nicolas Capaldo 3
Did not stand out in the center.
Mads Bidstrup 4
The captain could be found almost everywhere on the pitch. Conquered many balls and took control of the game.
Moussa Yeo 2
He was unlucky with a shot on the crossbar. Otherwise he was hardly to be seen.
Oscar Gloukh 4
Initiated many attacks and always had good ideas. He needs to work on his finishing.
Yorbe Vertessen 4
Feels more and more comfortable in Salzburg. Scored the important equalizer with a cheeky lob.
Karim Onisiwo 4
His goal lifted a huge weight off his shoulders. He was extremely hard-working and made many clearances up front.
Substitute:
Aleksa Terzic 3
Came on for Trummer at the break and immediately made his mark in attack. However, his crosses rarely found a teammate.
Adam Daghim 6
Matchwinner with three assists! He played a good through pass for the equalizer and then two perfect stanglers. Outstanding!
Dorgeles Nene 4
Rewarded himself for a good performance with a goal.
Mamady Diambou 0
Edmund Baidoo 0
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.