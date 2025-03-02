Vorteilswelt
Bulls scores in detail

With three assists to the deserved “six”

Nachrichten
02.03.2025 21:08

Salzburg defeated champions Sturm 3:1 at home. Some of the Bulls' performances were very strong. The "Krone" has the scores in detail.

0 Kommentare

Alexander Schlager 4
Was powerless when conceding the goal. Otherwise always on his toes and also made two or three good saves.

(Bild: GEPA)
(Bild: GEPA)

Leandro Morgalla 3
Had his shot blocked slightly when Graz scored. Otherwise solid.

Samson Baidoo 4
Is getting better and better in his role as head of defense. Played a dry game with no real mistakes.

Joane Gadou 3
Like Baidoo, very strong in tackles and calm. The only downer was that he over-hit the ball when he scored.

(Bild: GEPA)
(Bild: GEPA)

Tim Trummer 1
Completely off the pace. You could tell the youngster was nervous, everything happened too quickly for him.

Nicolas Capaldo 3
Did not stand out in the center.

Mads Bidstrup 4
The captain could be found almost everywhere on the pitch. Conquered many balls and took control of the game.

(Bild: GEPA)
(Bild: GEPA)

Moussa Yeo 2
He was unlucky with a shot on the crossbar. Otherwise he was hardly to be seen.

Oscar Gloukh 4
Initiated many attacks and always had good ideas. He needs to work on his finishing.

Yorbe Vertessen 4
Feels more and more comfortable in Salzburg. Scored the important equalizer with a cheeky lob.

(Bild: EXPA)
(Bild: EXPA)

Karim Onisiwo 4
His goal lifted a huge weight off his shoulders. He was extremely hard-working and made many clearances up front.

Substitute:
Aleksa Terzic 3
Came on for Trummer at the break and immediately made his mark in attack. However, his crosses rarely found a teammate.

Adam Daghim 6
Matchwinner with three assists! He played a good through pass for the equalizer and then two perfect stanglers. Outstanding!

(Bild: GEPA)
(Bild: GEPA)

Dorgeles Nene 4
Rewarded himself for a good performance with a goal.

Mamady Diambou 0

Edmund Baidoo 0

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Philip Kirchtag
Philip Kirchtag
