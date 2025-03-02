Setback for Real
Defending champions Real Madrid with Austrian star David Alaba have fallen behind in the Spanish soccer league. Coach Carlo Ancelotti described the 2-1 defeat at Betis Sevilla on Saturday as a "heavy blow". A similar performance on Tuesday (9pm) in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against city rivals Atletico could have serious consequences. "I hope that was a wake-up call," emphasized Ancelotti.
The defensive duo of Antonio Rüdiger and Alaba in particular received poor reviews in the Spanish media following their performance in Andalusia. "It looked like we were more organized and compact recently," said Ancelotti. "We didn't manage that this time." Alaba, who was in the starting line-up for the second time after his recent adductor injury, was substituted in the 59th minute. Rüdiger, himself only just back from muscle soreness, had committed the ultimately decisive penalty foul shortly beforehand.
Reinforcement from North London?
The pairing, if fit, is still considered the preferred constellation in central defense in Madrid. Local media have recently repeatedly reported that the "royals" are interested in Arsenal's William Saliba. In particular, star striker Kylian Mbappe is said to be in favor of his French compatriot. However, according to the latest reports, Saliba will not be an issue until the summer of 2026 at the earliest - when Alaba and Rüdiger's current contracts expire.
