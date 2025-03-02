The defensive duo of Antonio Rüdiger and Alaba in particular received poor reviews in the Spanish media following their performance in Andalusia. "It looked like we were more organized and compact recently," said Ancelotti. "We didn't manage that this time." Alaba, who was in the starting line-up for the second time after his recent adductor injury, was substituted in the 59th minute. Rüdiger, himself only just back from muscle soreness, had committed the ultimately decisive penalty foul shortly beforehand.