“Great television” – pitiful performance

A shocking experience: Trump and Selensky in the White House - in an exchange of blows unworthy of either president. Trump, who demanded gratitude, Zelenskyi, who was not prepared to give it. It was clear to Zelensky from the outset that the US president is unpredictable and not a proven friend of Ukraine. The fact that, as Ukrainian president, he has been forced to go on a "begging tour" through Europe and the USA for three years does nothing to improve his position vis-à-vis the currently seemingly all-powerful Trump. And the fact that provocation was in the air right from the start was immediately clear from Trump's remark: "Someone's dressed up."