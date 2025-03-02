Analysis of a scandal
“Great television” – pitiful performance
Why was President Selensky unable to put his highly personal sensitivities aside? Provocation was in the air from the very beginning of the conversation with Trump.
A shocking experience: Trump and Selensky in the White House - in an exchange of blows unworthy of either president. Trump, who demanded gratitude, Zelenskyi, who was not prepared to give it. It was clear to Zelensky from the outset that the US president is unpredictable and not a proven friend of Ukraine. The fact that, as Ukrainian president, he has been forced to go on a "begging tour" through Europe and the USA for three years does nothing to improve his position vis-à-vis the currently seemingly all-powerful Trump. And the fact that provocation was in the air right from the start was immediately clear from Trump's remark: "Someone's dressed up."
Why didn't Selensky really "dress up" for the occasion in this conversation, which is so important for Ukraine? Why was he unable to better conceal his growing dislike of Trump with his body language?
Regulars' table level not surprising
And why was he not able to formulate a "Thank you" loudly and clearly at least once in a direct conversation with the US President and his Vice President, instead of referring to the fact that he had already thanked the Americans for their help many times anyway?
The fact that Trump runs over his interlocutor, doesn't let him finish, behaves rudely and at a regulars' table level, and thus provokes his vis-à-vis, is not surprising given his knowledge of the man. But why did President Zelensky allow himself to be provoked in this way?
This increasingly heated debate gave me the impression that it was ultimately a duel between two male egos. And that's probably what it was. In a very unequal situation: thousands and thousands are dying in the war in Ukraine - but not in the USA. So isn't it the Ukrainian president's job to put his own sensitivities aside?
Selensky showed no diplomatic skill
Anyone who is unable to show diplomatic skill in such a difficult situation with an extremely powerful and uncontrollable opponent is, in my opinion, the wrong man for the job. "It was great television," Trump said at the end of the interview. Not inaccurate, but what cynicism when you consider what's at stake.
