“I’d rather just watch the Viennese waltz!”

Opera instead of a pitch. Tails instead of soccer boots. Alongside politicians and actors, Austria also took part in the Ball of Balls on Thursday evening in Vienna's city center. At the invitation of Daniel Koppensteiner, defensive boss Aleksandar Dragovic gave his Opera Ball premiere at the age of 33. The seats in the box were naturally left to the women, "Drago" did not want to play first fiddle. Just like on the dance floor. "I prefer to just watch the Viennese waltz, I let others go first. I have to rest my injured ankle and, like most footballers, I'm not a good dancer," laughs Dragovic.