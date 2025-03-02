LIVE from 2 p.m.: Will Stadlober win the skiathlon?

Back then, her medal dream was dashed, not least for health reasons; as in Seefeld in 2019, she fell ill at the season highlight of all places. The closest she came to the podium was fourth in the 2021 skiathlon in Oberstdorf. This time too, her first race is probably the most promising. "I've been the most consistent in the skiathlon. I can ski classic well, I can skate well," said Stadlober. She is expecting an elimination race. "The classic part of the course is already difficult, which is to my advantage, the skating part is a bit easier, you can keep up, but it will still tear the field apart."