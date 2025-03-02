World Championships in Trondheim
LIVE from 2 p.m.: Will Stadlober win the skiathlon?
The women's skiathlon is taking place today at the Nordic World Ski Championships in Trondheim. It starts at 2 pm, we will report live (ticker below).
Here is the live ticker:
Teresa Stadlober has already won Olympic bronze in the skiathlon in 2022, today her dream of winning a medal at the World Championships will finally come true in her showpiece discipline. The Salzburg native reckons she has the best chances in Trondheim in the 2 x 10 km with ski technique change. Her good World Cup results with two podium places will give her confidence. However, the competition, led by local hero Therese Johaug, is extremely strong.
"The best thing would of course be a medal, but the places on the podium are limited, it won't be easy," said Stadlober, listing Sweden's Frida Karlsson and Ebba Andersson, Jessica Diggins (USA) and Germany's Victoria Carl as rivals alongside the Norwegians. However, after a series of top 10 places in the World Cup and ideal preparation without illness, the 32-year-old feels well prepared. "I've had a very consistent season with an improvement on last year and have already achieved two podiums, so I've come to the World Championships with a lot of confidence and composure," said Stadlober.
Looking forward to the "Nordic folk festival"
Her experience of six world championships should help. "I know what to expect at a World Championships," said Stadlober. Nevertheless, these title fights are something special. "A World Championships in Norway with a great atmosphere, that I can experience that too. I'm really looking forward to it," said Stadlober, emphasizing the enormous importance of the host country. "Cross-country skiing is the sport here, everyone can cross-country ski, everyone is interested." She is expecting an incomparable atmosphere. "The fans will turn it into a Nordic folk festival." No comparison to Planica. "Two years ago, we were running in front of empty stands."
Back then, her medal dream was dashed, not least for health reasons; as in Seefeld in 2019, she fell ill at the season highlight of all places. The closest she came to the podium was fourth in the 2021 skiathlon in Oberstdorf. This time too, her first race is probably the most promising. "I've been the most consistent in the skiathlon. I can ski classic well, I can skate well," said Stadlober. She is expecting an elimination race. "The classic part of the course is already difficult, which is to my advantage, the skating part is a bit easier, you can keep up, but it will still tear the field apart."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
