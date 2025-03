What is the much-cited firewall actually?

The firewall used to be called a firewall, but at four syllables that's too long, the distinctive "Brand-" sounds better. The English "firewall" is, of course, once again unsurpassed in its power. According to the legal text, the firewall is a "partition wall between two fire compartments" - here I already falter at the term "fire compartments". It evokes unpleasant associations for me. Necessary from a fire-fighting point of view, no question, but it makes you think of burning down in sections - in case the fire-fighting technology hasn't helped... But we don't want something to burn in sections, namely one section after another, first one row of houses, then the other, and finally the whole city.