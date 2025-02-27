Dealer wanted to swallow keys out of fear

The Africans in the Neue Heimat district of Linz were unabashedly going about their drug dealing in public. After neighbors had complained to the police, officers from the city police command checked on them and intervened after thirty minutes, during which they had observed several drug transfers by two black Africans. When these men were joined by another African and wanted to leave the scene of the crime in a public bus, they were stopped and subjected to an identity check, during which cash and narcotics apparently originating from drug deals were found and seized. The three Nigerians were arrested.