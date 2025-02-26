Turkey as “savior of the EU”? FPÖ is alarmed

Erdogan seeks closer partnership with the EU

At the same time, the 71-year-old emphasized that "liberal democracy is in a serious crisis". This was demonstrated not least by the Bundestag elections in Germany, the President explained. In this context, Erdogan also expressed his concern regarding the safety of Turkish citizens living in Germany and other EU states. Islamophobia and xenophobia would continue to spread. "The sooner Europe recognizes this reality, the better," said Erdogan, who knows that his country currently has no chance of full membership.