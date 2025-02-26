After US rejection
Turkey as “savior of the EU”? FPÖ is alarmed
While the USA is turning its back on its European partners, Turkey is putting itself forward as a closer partner and even as a "savior" of the EU. Alarm bells are already ringing in the FPÖ.
Turkish head of state Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a press conference on Monday that only Turkey could "rescue" the EU from its current economic and security policy difficulties, for example with its large army and young workforce. "This is only possible with full EU membership for Turkey," Erdogan said. This is the "blood that the EU urgently needs".
Erdogan seeks closer partnership with the EU
At the same time, the 71-year-old emphasized that "liberal democracy is in a serious crisis". This was demonstrated not least by the Bundestag elections in Germany, the President explained. In this context, Erdogan also expressed his concern regarding the safety of Turkish citizens living in Germany and other EU states. Islamophobia and xenophobia would continue to spread. "The sooner Europe recognizes this reality, the better," said Erdogan, who knows that his country currently has no chance of full membership.
However, it is a strategic move with which the national conservative politician and commander-in-chief of the second largest army within NATO wants to forge even closer cooperation with the European Union. Turkey has been an official candidate for EU membership since 1999, and accession talks began six years later. The first chapter in the negotiations was concluded under the Austrian EU Council Presidency in 2006.
However, talks have been on hold for years after Erdogan adopted a more authoritarian stance following a failed army coup in 2016. In addition, Ankara does not recognize the territorial integrity of the EU state of Cyprus and is supporting the separatist Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus with its own soldiers, effectively occupying EU territory.
Schallenberg: "EU accession is an illusion"
The Austrian position is clear and was recently expressed once again by interim Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg during a visit to Ankara: "Turkey has been moving away from the EU for years - in words and in deeds. Turkey's accession to the EU is an illusion." Instead of full membership, "a realistic neighborhood concept" should be pursued, "supported by pragmatic cooperation".
FPÖ: "End Turkey's candidate status"
Erdogan's latest statements have nevertheless set alarm bells ringing in the FPÖ. The blue delegation leader Harald Vilimsky complained on Wednesday: "If a head of state who has repeatedly put pressure on and blackmailed the EU in the past can present himself as a factor of stability, then something is fundamentally wrong. Instead of sticking to agreements, new demands are constantly being made while the EU continues to appease. Anyone who acts like this cannot become part of the European Union." Brussels must finally send a clear signal and end Turkey's candidate status, Vilimsky reiterated a long-standing demand of the FPÖ.
