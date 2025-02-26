Vorteilswelt
Lindner successor

Search for new SPÖ leader has already lasted 107 days

Nachrichten
26.02.2025 11:20

Impatience among comrades in the SPÖ Upper Austria is growing by the day: the search for a successor to Michael Lindner at the head of the party and in the state government is already taking too long for many. Criticism of interim leader Alois Stöger is also growing. 

"You slowly get the impression that Alois Stöger really wants to stay in office himself and become provincial councillor," say members of the SPÖ provincial party executive, pointing to an "anniversary" where the champagne corks certainly didn't pop: On February 19, they "celebrated" 100 days of searching for a new party chairman.

Two candidates are favored for the succession, but nothing is fixed
As of today, it has already been 107 days in which the comrades have been kept on tenterhooks and still do not know who will lead the party in the future, how it will position itself and what issues it will tackle in the future - also with a view to the 2027 state elections.

Stefan Guggenberger met with Alois Stöger (Bild: ÖGB OÖ)
Stefan Guggenberger met with Alois Stöger
Dissatisfaction with Stöger is growing within the party. For example, because he is not presenting anyone, but is increasingly speaking out on day-to-day politics. Most recently, for example, after the terrorist attack in Villach, where he demanded on behalf of the SP that the operators of TikTok should be seen as accomplices.

Also in the running: The former SJ chairman from Linz, Martin Winkler (Bild: Uwe Noelke)
Also in the running: The former SJ chairman from Linz, Martin Winkler
This is a far cry from Upper Austria and its problems, people are annoyed. Stöger is acting like a federal politician, which he was for a long time as "minister for everything anyway". The comrades are impatient, even if more and more names - such as Martin Winkler or Stefan Guggenberger - are being bandied about. "Let's just hope that it doesn't take longer for us than it did in Vienna to form a federal government," one comrade grumbles.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Robert Loy
Robert Loy
