Lindner successor
Search for new SPÖ leader has already lasted 107 days
Impatience among comrades in the SPÖ Upper Austria is growing by the day: the search for a successor to Michael Lindner at the head of the party and in the state government is already taking too long for many. Criticism of interim leader Alois Stöger is also growing.
"You slowly get the impression that Alois Stöger really wants to stay in office himself and become provincial councillor," say members of the SPÖ provincial party executive, pointing to an "anniversary" where the champagne corks certainly didn't pop: On February 19, they "celebrated" 100 days of searching for a new party chairman.
Two candidates are favored for the succession, but nothing is fixed
As of today, it has already been 107 days in which the comrades have been kept on tenterhooks and still do not know who will lead the party in the future, how it will position itself and what issues it will tackle in the future - also with a view to the 2027 state elections.
Dissatisfaction with Stöger is growing within the party. For example, because he is not presenting anyone, but is increasingly speaking out on day-to-day politics. Most recently, for example, after the terrorist attack in Villach, where he demanded on behalf of the SP that the operators of TikTok should be seen as accomplices.
This is a far cry from Upper Austria and its problems, people are annoyed. Stöger is acting like a federal politician, which he was for a long time as "minister for everything anyway". The comrades are impatient, even if more and more names - such as Martin Winkler or Stefan Guggenberger - are being bandied about. "Let's just hope that it doesn't take longer for us than it did in Vienna to form a federal government," one comrade grumbles.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.