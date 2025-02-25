150 days – and still no government

The ÖVP leader first negotiated with his counterpart from the SPÖ and then also with the NEOS. Until the latter broke up the coalition at the beginning of January on day 96 after the elections. We know: Herbert Kickl then got the job after all and negotiated with the ÖVP until this coalition attempt also collapsed on day 136. And now? The third attempt at a coalition has at least not yet collapsed.