"Krone" commentary
150 days – and still no government
Jubilee! 150 days - shouldn't we be proud of that? No, absolutely not! Tomorrow it will be exactly 150 days since the National Council elections. Do you remember? September 29, 2024 - a balmy early fall day in many parts of Austria. By now, we've been through the entire fall and almost the entire winter.
We initially saw rounds of talks between the ÖVP and SPÖ, SPÖ and FPÖ and FPÖ and ÖVP. After several weeks, Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen finally commissioned the leader of the second-placed party, Karl Nehammer, rather than the leader of the first-placed party, Herbert Kickl, to form the government, departing from all previous practice.
The ÖVP leader first negotiated with his counterpart from the SPÖ and then also with the NEOS. Until the latter broke up the coalition at the beginning of January on day 96 after the elections. We know: Herbert Kickl then got the job after all and negotiated with the ÖVP until this coalition attempt also collapsed on day 136. And now? The third attempt at a coalition has at least not yet collapsed.
But we still don't have a government on day 150. The signs are currently pointing to day 155: the turquoise/black-red-pink government could/should/must be sworn in on Rose Monday. However, the government can only be inaugurated on Shrove Monday if the NEOS don't blow the candy a second time at their general meeting the day before, Carnival Sunday - by failing to achieve a two-thirds majority at this meeting to approve the coalition.
If that happens: Then we will have a political carnival like never before. Even if that would be no laughing matter at all ...
